Quatt hold on to top spot thanks to Ludlow victory

While Quatt were going down to a 68-run reverse at third-placed Wem, second-placed Whitchurch were losing by 49 runs at home to fourth-placed Ludlow.

Wem and Ludlow both appear too far adrift to climb into title contention, but certainly affected the race for top spot.

Openers Harry Chandler (48) and Sam Peate (37) laid the foundations for Wem’s 203-9, despite the best efforts of Quatt’s Kuldeep Diwan (3-19) and Alex Biddle (3-46).

In reply, the Astley brothers combined to take eight of the 10 wickets – James (4-33) backed up by Harry (3-33) and Tom (1-16). Muhammad Irfan also took 2-11.

Diwan (27) was one of four Quatt batters to get into the 20s without going on further.

But they remained seven points clear of Whitchurch, who were bowled out for 103 in reply to Ludlow’s 152.

Sam Edwards (46) and Jason Oakes (36) led the way for Ludlow’s batters, with Kashif Hussain (3-36) leading the wicket-taking for Whitchurch.

In reply, Muhammad Fahim (45) helped Whitchurch to 100-4, but an astonishing collapse saw them lose their last six wickets for the addition of just three further runs in a little over five overs. Jason Oakes took 3-7, Louis Watkins 3-30 and Joe Williams 2-9.

At the other end of the table, St Georges climbed off the bottom in a four-way battle for survival.

They overcame Allscott Heath by 35 runs thanks to the efforts of Faizan Khan (79) and Cameron Watson (5-52).

Callum Starling (35no) was Allscott’s star man with the bat after Jason Summers had earlier taken 4-37.

Their rivals to avoid the drop all suffered defeat.

Frankton (228-9) lost to Sentinel (233-2) by eight wickets despite the best efforts of Jordan Parry (65), Thomas Welti (45) and Ian Whitticase (40) with the bat.

Tom Griffiths and Rico Fourie took three wickets each before Fourie’s unbeaten 101 – supported by Jacob Binnersley (53no) and Mal Serplet (31) – guided Sentinel to victory in a little more than 25 overs.

Shrewsbury seconds (60) were hammered by Shelton (61-2) thanks to 5-35 from Simon Jones and 3-16 from Sam Griffiths, while new bottom side Oswestry (204) were beaten by Madeley (205-6) by four wickets.

Josh Coleridge (39) top-scored for Oswestry, while Martin Boyle rook 4-31 for Madeley.

After a slow start, Oli Davis (67no) got Madeley over the line.