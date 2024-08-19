Shrewsbury's Steve Walters joins growing trend to play on pickleball courts

Electrical engineer Walters, 54, featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North

America.

With ages from seven to 70-plus competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic

programme.

“This is my first English Open and I found it a bit daunting at first, looking around,” said Parfitt.

“There are some really good players here and it’s just recreational play that I came here for, so it’s been impressive looking around.

“But what I enjoy about pickleball the most is that you can enjoy it – win, lose or draw, I’m enjoying the game.”

This year’s English Open comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility.

“I was on holiday in Las Vegas about a couple of years ago and I saw a set of courts outside the back of the hotel,” added Parfitt.

“I didn’t know that the game was, so I went down and explored it and discovered it was pickleball, and that was where I started.

“I then came back to the UK and started looking for a local club and found one through Pickleball Central UK 18 months ago. I had no idea how much the sport was growing when I took it up.”

