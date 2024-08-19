Shrewsbury's Steve Walters joins growing trend to play on pickleball courts
Shrewsbury’s Steve Walters played a starring role at a record-breaking Skechers Pickleball English Open, just two years on from discovering the sport while on holiday in Las Vegas.
Electrical engineer Walters, 54, featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North
America.
With ages from seven to 70-plus competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic
programme.
“This is my first English Open and I found it a bit daunting at first, looking around,” said Parfitt.
“There are some really good players here and it’s just recreational play that I came here for, so it’s been impressive looking around.
“But what I enjoy about pickleball the most is that you can enjoy it – win, lose or draw, I’m enjoying the game.”
This year’s English Open comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.
A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility.
“I was on holiday in Las Vegas about a couple of years ago and I saw a set of courts outside the back of the hotel,” added Parfitt.
“I didn’t know that the game was, so I went down and explored it and discovered it was pickleball, and that was where I started.
“I then came back to the UK and started looking for a local club and found one through Pickleball Central UK 18 months ago. I had no idea how much the sport was growing when I took it up.”
