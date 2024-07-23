Shifnal star Bradford scores another century

The opening batter carried his bat through Shifnal’s 55-over innings to score 132 not out from 170 balls as Shifnal made 226-8 from their 55 overs against Dorridge.

He struck 13 fours and two sixes in his more than three and a half hours at the crease and it backs up the 133 he made earlier in the season against Old Hill and the 100 not out he made against Bridgnorth.

Sadly for Shifnal, they were not able to get back out there and bowl due to the wet weather.

Shifnal have been the best of the rest so far this season but they still remain more than 40 points off the top of two.

Shrewsbury trail league leaders Harborne by two points after their game against Tamworth was abandoned. Shrewsbury had made a positive start to the game when Shropshire batters George Hargrave and Peter Clark put together a useful 136-run opening stand.

But Tamworth’s spinners soon got to work as Jason Jakeman claimed 4-84 from 17 overs while Jacob Flower took 5-47 from three fewer to peg the visitors’ 55-over total back to 234-9.

Tamworth were only two overs into their response when the rain hit and the players were unable to get back out there.

Coventry & North Warwickshire’s Jay Bista passed 1000 league runs for the season against Worfield at the weekend.

With opener Will Iles making 81, the Warwickshire club piled up 327-8 from 55 overs against their Shropshire visitors.

Warwickshire’s Will Rhodes fell for a duck when the clubs met early in the season but Worfield’s county star clearly has a long memory since he responded by lashing the home bowling for a brilliant unbeaten 165 when their paths next crossed.

Rhodes struck 17 boundaries and three sixes in his 143-ball knock as Worfield’s 48-over innings closed on 260-6 from 48 overs with Cov’s Harris Ajaz claiming 3-64.

Wellington’s hopes of avoiding the drop were also hit by rain when their home game against Leamington was interestingly poised at the end of the home innings.

The foundations of Wellington’s 225-8 were constructed on a useful fifth-wicket partnership of 126 between Dhruv Parashar who made 61 and Luke Goring whose 91-ball 81 contained four sixes.

Harborne continue to set the pace in Division Two despite rain halting their charge against visiting Bridgnorth.

The hosts reach 316-5 from 48 overs before the elements closed in.