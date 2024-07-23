Charity bowled over by Shropshire cricketers

The club will also raise funds for Severn Hospice at their high-profile NCCA Showcase Game against first-class side Yorkshire at Wellington Cricket Club this Sunday, July 21.

Richard Lees, Shropshire CCC’s operations director, said: “The club is delighted to be able to support Severn Hospice for the remainder of the season.

“Nearly everybody knows somebody who has been touched by the work that Severn Hospice do, so we are very proud to be supporting such a wonderful charity.

“The shirts the players will wear during our NCCA Championship fixtures will feature the Severn Hospice logo.

“We will also look to raise funds for the charity during this weekend’s match against Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which we hope will attract a good crowd to Wellington.”

The Shropshire players wore their new Severn Hospice shirts during last week’s opening NCCA Championship match of the season against Dorset at Telford club St George’s.

Severn Hospice gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

Nicky Green, Severn Hospice's community fundraiser said: "We are 'bowled over' by the support of Shropshire County Cricket Club and are delighted to feature on their shirts.

"We wish them well for the remainder of the season and thank them for raising our profile at their forthcoming matches. We are incredibly grateful for their support and the generosity of their players, fans and spectators."