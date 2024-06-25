Clark helps leaders Shrewsbury to another victory

The opener carried his bat on route to an unbeaten 123 from 118 balls as the London Road side cruised to a comfortable five-wicket win.

It completed a fine all-round performance from Clark, who had earlier taken three wickets as visitors Leamington were restricted to 242-8 from 55 overs, Lewis Evans also claiming a treble.

Shropshire star George Hargrave gave the chase early impetus with a steady 45, while Llyr Thomas also hit 50 as he and Clark shared a 97-run fourth-wicket partnership which effectively put the result beyond doubt. Clark’s fine innings featured five sixes and 12 fours and ensured Shrewsbury remained five points ahead of Harborne at the summit.

Shifnal are up to third, albeit 47 points behind the top two, after holding their nerve to win a thriller at Tamworth by two wickets.

Seamer Ben Roberts finished with superb figures of 6-52 as the hosts were restricted to 230-9 from their 55 overs. Yet the chase proved far from straightforward. Shifnal skipper Charlie Home appeared to be anchoring it well but when he became the eighth wicket to fall after a fine 96, his team were still 28 runs short of their target.

Roberts duly completed a fine all-round performance by adding a vital, unbeaten 15 as he and Shaun Lorimer (25 not out) saw the visitors over the line with one ball to spare.

A remarkable cameo from Raja Ateeq sent Bridgnorth flying over the line to secure their first win of the season at home to Dorridge.

With 26 required from the final three overs, Ateeq blasted 27 from just six balls as the hosts reached their target with 11 to spare.

Jaspreet Singh and Zakariah Abbas had earlier taken three wickets each as the visitors were restricted to 241-7 from their 55 overs.

After Harvijan Dhinsay (47) had shared a 76-run opening stand with Rahul Kaushal (18), skipper Matt Martin (54 not out) stood firm to get his team within range before Ateeq, who arrived at the crease with the score 216-7, delivered a dramatic conclusion.

Bridgnorth remain bottom of the table but they are now closer to the teams above them, Kidderminster and Wellington, with the latter having succumbed to a heavy nine-wicket defeat at Coventry and North Warwickshire. Elsewhere, a seven-wicket haul for Matthew Rees inspired Worfield to a 27-run win at home to Old Hill.