Woeful weather can’t dampen Shrewsbury's spirit

The contest just about beat grim weather conditions over the weekend but the hosts had very little to cheer as Shrewsbury's fine form continued with a commanding seven-wicket victory.

Old Hill were reduced to 127-5 from their 22 overs but it was a recovery thanks to Ryan Derrick's unbeaten 53 having been slumped down on 64-5.

Harry Darley and (3-23) and Liam Norwell (2-26) were chief tormentors with the ball for Shrewsbury.

The visitors were electric with the bat in the chase, which proved a mere sprint for the loss of just three wickets inside 14 of their allocated overs.

Will Parton (34) and Ed Barnard (33 not out) helped the table-toppers claim 20 points and remain four points clear of chasers Harborne in second.

Basement boys Bridgnorth's miserable campaign continued with an eighth defeat from eight in a heavy nine-wicket defeat at mid-table Leamington.

Put in to bat with clearer weather than most parts of the region, Bridgnorth managed an Harjivan Dhinsay-inspired 165-8 thanks to the opening bat's 79.

There was little support otherwise in the top order with Peter Scott adding 27 to the target set by the visitors.

Leamington opener Harrison Smith fell scoreless after just five balls to Jenson Caine and captain Jon Wigley retired hurt but Kabir Sodhi (76 not out) and Shane Dowrich (65 not out) combined for a magnificent unbroken partnership of 123 as the visitors roared to victory.

Bridgnorth have claimed just 20 points so far this term, with Kidderminster in second bottom a further 49 points up the road.

Shifnal are third after claiming 15 points from a winning draw at home to Coventry & North Warwickshire.

Wicketkeeper Ben Lees (30) and Jack Edwards (35 not out) helped their side recover from 46-3 in the middle order on the way to 147-7.

The visitors had opener William Iles strike 70 from 74 balls as Coventry & North Warwickshire looked ominous in response but Charlie Home stole the show with the ball for Shifnal.

Home claimed five wickets for just 31 runs from his 11 overs to dismiss Iles and the rest of the top order. There was extremely impressive support from Alex Riley who took figures of 3-10.

But the visitors held on for a losing draw and seven points with 131-9.

Worfield, in eighth, were beaten by five wickets at home to second-placed Harborne.

Basit Zaman (55) and Will Rhodes (30) scored well but it was an innings dominated by the visitors' Oliver Davidson, who claimed seven wickets for just 37 runs from 12 overs as Worfield fell 144 all out.

Harborne started strongly in reply at 84-2 and the visitors did not look back from there and reached their target of 145 from 43 overs with 10 overs to spare and for the loss of five wickets. Matthew Rees (3-33) was Worfield's best with the ball.