Wellington mark promotion glory with tears and beers

Wellington Cricket Club celebrate promotion back to the Birmingham & District League through the play-offs

The club’s remarkable campaign came to an enthralling conclusion as they pipped Milford Hall to promotion to the Birmingham League by a point at Orleton Park.

The victory followed their Shropshire Cup win, National Plate T20 title as well as winning the Shropshire League.

And skipper Lloyd says his players are exhausted by a season that has helped them form a bond that will last a lifetime.

He said: “It has been tiring, with all the games we have played in the last few weeks there being so much on them. The lads are exhausted, I know I am, both emotionally and physically, but it was fantastic to be a part of.”

There were mixed emotions at the end of the match, the joy of winning was brought back down to earth with the retirement of club legend Wendell Wagner, who had turned out 311 times for Wellington in league and cup competitions.

“There was a lot of emotion saying goodbye to a lot of people, thanking people for their hard work and support,” Lloyd added. “There were a few tears and a few beers, but it was a great way to end the season.

“Wendell (Wagner) is retiring, two of the lads who have driven up from London most weeks to play so I do not think they will play next year either, so it is a little bit of a changing of the guard I guess.

“We knew this was coming, and at the start of the year we started referring to this season as ‘the last dance’.

“It has been the best year of my life by a country mile, we have played 30 games and we have won 26 – it has been good times all the way through, I am so grateful to have done it with such a great group of people.

“You form a bond, and it is a group that will socialise between now and the end of our lives.”

It was an incredible day, as the visitors Milford were in the driving seat at the start of the game. But Lloyd (91) led the way as the hosts reached 197 for 5 before they bowled Milford out for 86 – two runs shy of a total that would have got them an extra point and left the two sides tied in the league table.

He said: “It has been a bit of a theme of the year, in our biggest moments we have had people perform, and that is the marker of a good side.

“It was so tight, they shut up shop and they were just trying to get to their target as they had lost a few early wickets. The nerves around the place were mad, it was brilliant to be a part of.

“Immediately after we celebrated we went to the lad who got out and tried to console him as playing cricket we have all been on the wrong side of it too many times.”

Attentions have turned to next season already, but the captain is heading off to South America travelling, so he will not be there to lead them.

He said: “I cannot commit to being with the club in pre-season and at the beginning of next year, so I am resigning as captain.

“I told the lads yesterday, there is a plan in place, which has not been confirmed 100 per cent yet.

“Going up into the Birmingham League, we will be up against losing the likes of Wendell and the league itself is a very strong league.