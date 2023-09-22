Worcestershire's promotion bid goes to wire

Worcestershire's captain, Brett D'Oliveira in action taken in Worcester, UK on 21 Sep 2023, during the LV= Insurance County Championship game between Worcestershire CCC & Durham, at Worcestershire County Cricket Club, New Road...Where used for editorial purposes, credit should read Stu Leggett.

Promotion had been secured for Durham last week without bowling a ball when Leicestershire failed to secure a batting point against Sussex at Hove.

They required a maximum of five points heading into this game to clinch top spot. Many home supporters also had an eye on events at the Uptonsteel County Ground as nearest rivals Leicestershire strengthened their grip against Yorkshire. But the fate of Worcestershire remains in their own hands and their prime objective on Friday will be to collect as many bowling bonus points as possible.

Sam Robson passed 50 for the fourth time this season to keep alive relegation-haunted Middlesex’s hopes of a draw on a truncated day three of their clash with Warwickshire at Lord’s.

The former England opener mixed watchful defence with excellent driving to make 51 not out in a stay of a little over two hours as the hosts reached 96-1 in their second innings, still 98 short of making Warwickshire bat again. Robson shared an opening stand of 78 with Mark Stoneman, the highest between the pair this season and their first of 50 or more since May 13th.