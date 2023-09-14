Newtown pip Whitchurch in Dave Vart Trophy final

Newtown Under-15s won the Dave Vart Memorial Trophy at Oswestry CC

Whitchurch went into the final over needing 10 runs to win with a wicket in hand, but fell just short at Oswestry CC in the competition named in memory of the Morda Road stalwart Dave.

Cricket Shropshire lead officer Steve Reese said: “It was a fantastic day and a fitting tribute to Oswestry’s Dave Vart and his family.

“Congratulations to Newtown for retaining the Dave Vart Memorial cup by the slimmest of margins with Whitchurch coming up just three runs short in a pulsating game – it was Shropshire Junior Cricket at its best. Thanks to all at Oswestry CC for hosting on the day and to the umpires Nathan Bartram and Mike Cliffe and the scorers who helped to ensure a successful day’s cricket.” Batting first in the final, Newtown made 130 in their 20 overs, built around Griff Davies’ unbeaten half-century off just 33 balls before he retired. The wickets were shared around by the Whitchurch bowlers, and there were also four run outs.

In the reply, Alex Heath hit 21 and Ollie Dyson 24 for the Heath Roaders with Riley Bellamore leading the Newtown bowling attack with 3-21, while Dan Cadwallader and Evan Smout picked up two wickets apiece.

Whitchurch finished their reply on 128 with a run out on the final ball as they tried to scramble the runs needed for victory.

Griff Davies was chosen as star of the final for his unbeaten half century by umpires Nathan and Mick – who showed extra-ordinary powers of resilience standing in the heat throughout the day for all the games.

Dave Vart’s wife Blanche and son Joe Carrasco were in attendance for most of the day with former Shropshire and Oswestry ace Joe presenting the trophies.

Earlier Newtown had eased into the final with a dominant display against Newport. Davies again starred with the bat, this time hitting an unbeaten 50 off just 20 balls with Dan Cadwallader chipping in with 39 and Cai Van Lill 33 off 13 balls as they finished their innings on 172-1.

In reply Newport were bowled out for 84 with Riley Bellamore claiming 2-7 and Evan Smout 3-14.

In the other semi-final, Whitchurch had eased to a 39-run victory over Wolverhampton to qualify for the final.

Batting first they finished their 15 overs on 135-2 with Hugh Cornwell hitting 36, Jake Van Custem 27, Alex Heath unbeaten on 29 and Ollie Dyson on 24 off just 12 balls.