Champions Wellington are gunning for more success

Wellington

A six-wicket success at Sentinel on Saturday clinched the Premier Division title with a game to go and now Lloyd has his sights on securing promotion to the Birmingham League via the end-of-season play-offs and a national cup triumph.

“It’s been a great effort from everyone at the club and a real chance to create our own legacy on top of what is already a club with great tradition,” said Lloyd.

“To win the league at Sentinel, where the 1998 league-winning side lifted the trophy was so special for many of the spectators and supporters.

“We’ve created so many great memories for each other, our families and the members of the club. We all can’t wait to celebrate as a group at Orleton Park this coming weekend.

“We’ve been fantastic to this point, but there’s unfinished business. We have the chance of an unbeaten season and a national T20 final against Old Elizabethans.

“As a group, we have a chance to create history and do something unprecedented. As well as the opportunity to gain promotion and re-establish the club in the Birmingham League.”

William Mashinge was the star of Saturtday’s title-clinching success. he made an unbeaten 80 as Wellington chased down Sentinel’s 188-6, which was built around 63 from Deswin Currency and 46 from Ed Ashlin.

Wem are set to finish runners-up following an emphatic 157-run win at St Georges.

Steve Blenkinsop hit a superb 113 not out as Wem posted 308-5 from 50 overs. Harry Astley (61) and Muhammad Irfan (56) provided support.

Ifran then took 6-51 as St Georges were dismissed for 151. Third-placed Whitchuch were five wicket winners at Newport.

Muhammad Fahim took 3-17 as the hosts fell for 134 – Thomas Newnes top scoring with 45.

An unbeaten 57 from Maisam Hasnain Jaffri then guided Whitchurch home.

Oswestry claimed a thrilling one-run success at Quatt.

The visitors batted first and were going well at 108-2 thanks to Josh Darley (55) and Robbie Clarke (67 not out).

But then spinner Kuldeep Diwan (7-36) ripped through their line up as they were dismissed for 199.

A tense finish then saw the visitors claim victory when Alex Biddle was run out with Quatt’s total on 198. Chris Miller top scored with 51.

Ludlow’s bowlers hit form to secure a 31-run win over Shelton.

Danny Bradley and Joe Williams both took three wickets each to dismiss Shelton for 124 in reply to Ludlow’s 155. Will Sparrow made 56 for the hosts.

Dan Walker made 100 exactly as Shrewsbury seconds piled up 299-8 at Madeley.