Shropshire's Ed Barnard hits maiden ton for Warwickshire

Warwickshire's Ed Barnard (Stu Leggett via Warwickshire CCC)

The match featured two brilliant centuries. David Bedingham’s 152 (108 balls), supported by Alex Lees’ 66 (77 balls) and Tomas Mackintosh (53, 47 balls) lifted Durham to an imposing 338 for eight. Olly Hannon-Dalby took three for 54 and now has 23 wickets at 10.43 apiece in this year’s One-Day Cup.

Bedingham batted beautifully but his innings was then matched by Ed Barnard who struck his maiden List A century (161, 152 balls) as Warwickshire replied with 337 for eight. Will Rhodes (66, 93) and Ethan Brookes (31, 26) helped Barnard take the Bears close but Durham’s bowlers dug deep, led by Migael Pretorius (four for 50) and Jonathan Bushnell (three for 56) who bowled the last two overs with high composure and skill.

Their ice-cool nerve earned Durham’s third win of the group. Warwickshire, meanwhile, already through to the knockout phase, can still book a home semi-final if they beat Sussex at Hove tomorrow.

Warwickshire all-rounder Barnard said: “It’s a little bit bitter sweet. I’m very proud to get a career best and get us so close but with a one-run defeat you always look back and think about those moments when you might have found that extra run. But it was a great game of cricket and a great crowd in on a Sunday here at Edgbaston so now we’ve just got to go down to Hove on Tuesday and make sure we get the win which gets us a home semi-final.

“Bedingham played a pretty special knock for them but me and Will Rhodes were talking all the time during our partnership and we never allowed the rate get above seven. Rhodesy played fantastically as he has all competition and then all the lads who came in showed great intent.

“Getting through the 90s took me a little bit longer than I would have hoped because we lost a couple of wickets around then as well. To get my first century as a Bear is really special. I am really proud.