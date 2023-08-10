Shropshire's George Hargrave eyes more runs after stunning double-ton

George Hargrave

Opening bat Hargrave, 24, plundered his and the county’s first ever double-century to secure a NCCA Western Division Two success in the hosts’ back yard.

Hargrave’s record 201 from 190 balls, including 30 boundaries, followed up a 115 from the first innings and beat the previous county record of 182 set 18 years ago.

The former Warwickshire youngster and Shrewsbury School student wants to follow up his memorable knock with a similar edge as Shropshire return to action next, at home to Wiltshire at Whitchurch on Sunday week (August 20).

“I didn’t know!” Shrewsbury CC batter Hargrave said in response to his new county record. “It’s a proud moment, I hope it’s a stepping stone that doesn’t make me any less greedy or thirsty, but certainly a proud moment.

“I don’t think the double-hundred itself feels that significant, but it felt like a match-winning innings, that’s what I felt from a personal perspective. I’m just super grateful I was able to do it.”

Black Country-born Hargrave’s double ton saw him at the crease for more than three-and-a-half hours (235 minutes) and led the way, alongside Tom Fell’s unbeaten 103 and Ollie Westbury’s 48 as Shropshire chased a daunting target of 385 on day three in Wimborne.

Shropshire are second, behind Cornwall, after a win, draw and defeat from their first three games. Wiltshire, Dorset and Wales all play games in hand this weekend.

“Physically and mentally I feel tired but more relieved,” Hargrave said of the stunning victory.

“We’ve got a really good team and I don’t think in the red ball stuff we’ve really shown that we’re capable yet. The line-up is pretty stacked, there’s some really, really good players. I don’t think we did ourselves justice against Cornwall. I’m relieved we’ve been able to show everyone we’re a force to be reckoned with.

“We went through a turn, it was a difficult pitch to bat on when the batter got in, we went through an innings with a few lapses of judgement and some decent bowling from them.