Shropshire showcase is ended by the rain

While Warwickshire’s trip to Wales National County was rained off completely, Shropshire were at least able to get their innings played.

Unfortunately for them, there was little in the way of support for Westbury (56) – with Ben Lees (23) and Charlie Home (10) the only other players to reach double figures. There were three wickets each for Ben Gibbon and Harry Darley.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Pears’ seamers had demonstrated admirable resolve to forge a dramatic late victory over Gloucestershire on the final day of an enthralling LV=County Championship match.

Adam Finch claimed 4-83, Dillon Pennington 4-63 and Joe Leach 2-57 as the visitors bowled out their neighbours for 311 to win by 110 runs with just 8.5 overs remaining. Worcestershire had earlier declared their second innings on 316-8, setting Gloucestershire a notional 421 to win in 96 overs.

They looked on course to achieve a routine victory when reducing the home side to 190-7 shortly before tea, only for brothers Jack and Matt Taylor to stage a defiant stand of 95 in 27 overs.