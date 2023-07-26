Shropshire beaten at home by Cornwall

Shropshire’s Andre Bradford

The hosts had set Cornwall 148 to win the Western Division Two clash at Bridgnorth Cricket Club.

Hopes were raised when Cornwall were reduced to 102-5, only for Tommy Sturgess to swiftly end that with three brutal sixes.

Shropshire opened the final day at 72-2, still 29 runs behind, with opener George Hargrave making a fine 77 off 112 balls to help them progress to 258 all out.

There were middle-order contributions from Tim Maxfield (35), Andre Bradford (33), Peter Clark (31) and Ben Lees (27).

However, Sturgess (4-54) and Ellis Whiteford (3-49) left Cornwall firmly in charge.

But Ben Roberts had Alfie MacDonald caught behind by Lees for a duck in the first over to raise the hosts’ spirit.

Will MacVicar (39) accelerated the scoring along with 39 off 31 balls, including three sixes, before he found the hands of Ollie Westbury off the bowling of Sam Ellis.

Ellis also accounted for Max Tryfonos (16) and opener Adam Hodgson (24) – caught by George Hargrave and Westbury, respectively – to make it 90-4. And Charlie Home then removed F Singh, caught by Tom Fell, to make it 102-5.