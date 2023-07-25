Shropshire face an uphill battle

Staffs closed the second day on 72-2 in their second innings – still 29 runs short of Cornwall’s total of 427 all out.

Bucks progressed from 58-0 overnight, with Will MacVicar (116), Alex Blake (73) and Paul Smith (66) holding the innings together.

Peter Clark finished with bowling figures of 4-111, while Sam Whitney ended with 3-94.

There was also a wicket each for Ben Roberts, Sam Ellis and Tim Maxfield.

MacVicar then removed Shropshire opener Ollie Westbury for 27 before Tom Fell (11) was trapped lbw.