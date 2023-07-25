Shropshire face an uphill battle

Staffs closed the second day on 72-2 in their second innings – still 29 runs short of Cornwall’s total of 427 all out.
Bucks progressed from 58-0 overnight, with Will MacVicar (116), Alex Blake (73) and Paul Smith (66) holding the innings together.
Peter Clark finished with bowling figures of 4-111, while Sam Whitney ended with 3-94.
There was also a wicket each for Ben Roberts, Sam Ellis and Tim Maxfield.
MacVicar then removed Shropshire opener Ollie Westbury for 27 before Tom Fell (11) was trapped lbw.
George Hargrave (31no) and Sam Ellis (2no) resume Shropshire’s innings this morning in Western Division Two of the NCCA Championship, with the match to be played to a finish.