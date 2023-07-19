Shropshire face Worcestershire in showcase clash

Huge clash

Shropshire will host the New Road club in a NCCA Showcase game at Shrewsbury Cricket Club’s London Road ground on Sunday, July 30 (11am) – with free admission for spectators. All 20 National Counties Cricket Association clubs will again be facing a first-class county in 50 overs per side contests this season. Shropshire played Derbyshire at Shifnal last summer.

The match provides local cricket supporters with the opportunity to watch Shropshire test themselves against first-class players.

It will also be part of Worcestershire’s preparations for the One-Day Cup campaign, which starts against Durham on Tuesday, August 1.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Worcestershire to London Road. It’s always a special occasion when the National Counties clubs take on first-class opposition.

“We have taken the commercial decision to offer free entry to spectators and we hope the match will generate much local interest, providing an enjoyable family day out at Shrewsbury Cricket Club.

“We hope that those who attend may make a contribution by purchasing a combined scorecard and souvenir programme, full of features and photographs, that we are producing for the game.

“Given the proximity of the two counties, there are long connections between Shropshire and Worcestershire, with a good number of players having played for both sides.”

Former Worcestershire batters Tom Fell and Ollie Westbury have both played regularly for Shropshire this season, while Worcestershire’s first-team squad features Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Mitchell Stanley, who have all played for Shropshire.