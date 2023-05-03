Wellington beat rain but it’s more pain for Ludlow

Shropshire Cricket League (Trevor Patchett)

The reigning Premier Division champions' clash with Wellington was the only top flight game to be completed as the weather played havoc with the fixture list.

And it was visiting Wellington who were celebrating following a 73-run success.

After winning the toss Wellington elected to bat first and lost a wicket to the first ball of the match when Hugh Morris was trapped leg before by Louis Watkins. But Daniel Vaughan (66) and Dan Lloyd (41) then shared a 93-run stand for the second wicket.

Wendell Wagner added an unbeaten 34 while William Mashinge made 20 to help the visitors to 182-7 from their 50 overs.

Ludlow skipper Jason Oakes took 3-38, while Luke Miles picke dup two wickets and Watkins recorded miserly figures of 1-7 from nine overs.

In reply, Ludlow also lost an early wicket with just two runs on the board before Sam Alford and Oakes took the score to 51.

But any hopes Ludlow had of chasing down their target were blown apart by Wagner as he spun his way to figures 6-29 from 14.4 overs to bowl his side to victory.

Oakes top scored with 38 for the hosts with Will Sparrow making 27.

All the other clashes were hit by rain,

Newport were struggling on 90-8 when their clash with Oswestry was abandoned. Michael French had picked up 4-26 for Oswestry.

Quatt were 21-3 at Oswestry when they were forced off while Madeley were 117-6 at St Georges.