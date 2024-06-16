Shropshire keep hopes alive with victory over neighbours

The win keeps alive the Salopians’ chances of progressing in the trophy ahead of a crunch fixture with Staffordshire next weekend.

Put into bat on Sunday, Shropshire showed resolve to post a decent total against Herefordshire.

Openers Ollie Westbury and George Hargrave put on 30 for the opening wicket before Westbury was caught for nine. Hargrave (32) was next to return to the pavilion but not before he and Tom Fell has put on 42 for the second wicket.

That brought Andre Bradford to the crease and Shropshire accelerated as they put on a stand of 124 runs together. Former Worcestershire batter Fell scored 90 from 99 balls with seven fours and four sixes to put the home side in command.

Jacques Banton added a swift 20 before succumbing and Bradford was next to go, having scored 62.

Skipper Charlie Home (40no) and younger brother Jack (6no) saw Shropshire to 287 for five from their 50 overs.

In response, Herefordshire’s batters struggled to put together meaningful partnerships as a regular rattle of wickets stymied their attempts at a successful run chase.

Banton was the pick of the Shropshire bowlers, taking three wickets for 51 runs from his 10 overs, backed up by Sam Ellis, Charlie Home and Lewis Evans all taking two apiece as Shropshire ran out winners by 21 runs.