Ludlow close in on title

Trevor Patchett

The Burway outfit head to Quatt on Saturday needing just five points to be crowned Premier champions.

An impressive five-wicket success at home to St Georges last weekend has left Ludlow planning their celebration party.

Will Sparrow was the star of the show for the champions-elect with his unbeaten 89 guiding his side past St Georges’ 251-7.

Opener Sam Alford and Mark Porteous played supporting roles with 44 each as the hosts got over the line in the 47th over.

Earlier in the day, solid contributions from Stephen Taylor (52), Sam Morgan (39), Alex Johnson (38) and Muhammad Zaheer (33) had seen St Georges set a competitive total.

Alfie Holliehead took 3-74 while Luke Miles picked up 2-48 and Joe Williams 2-35 for the home side.

Whitchurch are the only side that can overhaul Ludlow, albeit needing a big favour from Quatt.

They kept their slim title hopes alive with a resounding eight-wicket victory over basement boys Shifnal seconds.

After winning the toss, Shifnal opted to bat first and made a good start with opener Richard Parton (72) helping them progress to 100-2.

But Whitchurch then rallied and with Elliott Bowen taking 3-29, Daniel Bowen 2-39 and Kashif Hussain 2-30, they dismissed their visitors for 176. Kunal Dabas then maintained his impressive form with the bat, making an unbeaten 70 as the hosts chased down their target inside 24 overs. Maisam Hasnain Jaffri ended 55 not out.

Third-placed Quatt slipped to a five-wicket defeat at Madeley. Skipper Craig Jones and Alex Biddle scored 49 and 47 respectively as Quatt fell for 170 off the last ball of their 50 overs.

Oli Davis (3-25) and Carl Ward (3-30) led the way with the ball for Madeley.

Salim Ahmed (62) and James Ralph (45) guided Madeley to victory with over 15 overs to spare.

Sentinel also tasted victory, beating Newport by six wickets.

Hosts Newport collapsed from 117-3 to 130 all out. Ed Fowler (34) and Saqib Akbar (25) were their main contributors. James Shaw (4-33) and George Cheshire (3-19) instigated the collapse.

Tom Griffiths (52) and Mekyle Pillay (48 not out) saw Sentinel home.

Wellington grabbed a dramatic one-run success at Oswestry.

Batting first, Wellington struggled to 136 all out with William Mashinge and Dan Lloyd the only batters passing 20. Alex Davidson was the pick of the Oswestry attack with 4-30.

But that total proved to be just enough as skipper Lloyd led by example in the field for Wellington.

He took 5-18 from 10 overs as the home side fell for 135 in reply.

Josh Coleridge (38) and Alex Davidson, who was last man out for 21, were the only home batters to offer much resistance.

Shelton recorded a comfortable win against Allscott Heath.

A superb 118 from opener Dan Walker helped Shelton to 287-7. Vivian John (51), Pabel Kumar Saha (37) and Shavon Brooks (32) provided support with the bat, while Te Shawn Zyun Alleyne took 3-55.

Allscott then fell for 162 with Jason Allen and Calum Starling contributing 142 of those runs.