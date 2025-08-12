Birmingham League round-up: Shrewsbury’s brilliant season continues

After being promoted last campaign, many would have thought Shrewsbury's first aim would have been to stay in the division this time out, but they are keeping up the pace with the league leaders after an impressive year so far.

Lewis Evans' men are fourth and they beat Wolverhampton last weekend by three wickets. Opener Peter Clark’s 97 and a useful 65 from Will Parton saw Shrews chase down the 226-8 posted by the visitors earlier in the day.

Most of the Wolverhampton top order got going, but Will Nield was the highest scorer with 43 as they posted an under-par total of 226-8. Dustin Melton starred with the ball as he took (3-56) from his 15 overs.

Clark's innings was better than a run-a-ball and came along with 12 fours and two sixes.

Wolves skipper Joe Stanley took 4-66 as the visitors briefly threatened a comeback, but they got over the line with plenty of overs to spare.

Shifnal are well away from danger in Division Two, but they had another defeat at the weekend - this time by a narrow 23-run margin at Kenilworth.

The home side batted first after winning the toss and managed to get up to 227 before being bowled out in the last over.

Ben Blakemore top-scored, making 59 off 47 balls, while Shropshire seamer Cameron Jones took 3-32 for Shifnal.

Wins have been hard to come by all season, and Shifnal slipped from 192-5 to 204 all out in the reply. There were some useful contributions from Rahul Kaushal (43), Jack Edwards (44) and captain Charlie Home (32), but no one went on to make it count as they collapsed right at the end. They picked up just six points.

Worfield's game at home against Stourbridge was abandoned not even 20 overs into the first innings due to a bad pitch with the hosts 64-2.

The dry conditions this summer have made producing pitches a challenge and it is the third Birmingham League game of the year to be called off for a dangerous surface.

Division Two rivals Old Hill and Himley in the league above suffered something similar on the same weekend earlier in the campaign.

The Shropshire side are likely to face a hefty points deduction with the precedent already set by the league earlier in the season.