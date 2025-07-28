Shropshire thrashed in NCCA Championship opener

The two sides contested the one-day final in the NCCA Trophy just a fortnight ago, but there was a much bigger difference in the three-day format.

After being bowled out for just 130 in their first innings, late wickets gave Shropshire hope on day one when they reduced their hosts to 150-5 at Wimborne.

But an unbeaten 87 from Ed Ellis underpinned Dorset's recovery to 307-9, and Shropshire once again failed to fire in their second innings.

They were skittled for just 137 second time around, with Seb Scott top-scoring with 33 and Mohammad Abbas took 5-31 to give himself a match total of nine wickets.

Shropshire's next Championship match is at home to Wiltshire at Bridgnorth from August 17.