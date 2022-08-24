Ludlow take another big step towards title glory

Cricket

The long-term Premier Division leaders enjoyed a near perfect weekend to move 31 points clear of their nearest rivals with just three games remaining.

The Burway outfit cruised to a resounding 102-run success against Shifnal seconds and then learned that title rivals had slipped to a surprise defeat at home to Oswestry.

Another fine batting display from South African Jason Oakes helped Ludlow pile up 304-6 from their 50 overs at Shifnal.

The skipper for the day struck 81 to take his league run tally for the season to 1,109. Opener Sam Alford (67), Simon Fletcher (46) and Mark Porteous (32) were also among the runs. Chad Brandrick took 3-56.

Shifnal started their reply well with openers Ismail Anwar (56) and Oliver Parton (67) putting on 138 for the first wicket.

But once they departed wickets fell at regular intervals with Shifnal finally dismissed for 202. Jack Condliffe and Joe Williams bagged three wickets each.

Quatt's title hopes took a hit at home with a two-wicket defeat at home to Oswestry.

Chris Miller made 43 and Scott Furber 37 in Quatt's 182-9. Oliver Clarke was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-42.

Oswestry had to work hard for their victory but a fine unbeaten 77 from Robert Clarke saw them home. Jimmy Arbuckle picked up 3-45 as Quatt slipped to third.

Whitchurch are now second in the standings after a 37-run triumph at Shelton.

Mubeen Rashid (77) and Mubeen Rashid (69) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 125 to help Whitchurch to 306-6 from their 50 overs.

Dan Walker (53) and Dan Walker (78) put on 140 for the first wicket as Shelton made an impressive start to their run chase.

But Whitchurch rallied with Dabas completing a fine individual display by taking 4-34 to help dismiss Shelton for 269.

Wellington edged to a three-run win at St Georges.

Daniel Vaughan top scored with 54 while Hugh Morris, William Mashinge and Wendell Wagner all made 30s as Wellington made 228-4.

Joseph Buttery (54) and Ridwaan Daya (42) lead St Georges' reply a fine spell from Adithya Manigandan (6-36) ensured they were dismissed for 225.

Sentinel went down by 59 runs at home to Madeley.

The visitors batted first and experienced duo Ian Walker (47) and James Ralph (30) helped them to 207-8.

James Ralph (3-32) and Imesh Udayanga (3-30) them combined to roll over Sentinel for 148. Marc Lovelock made 35 and Niall Salisbury 33.

Allscott Heath were the day's other winners, beating visiting Newport by 33 runs.

Raheel Khattak (59), Richard Addison (51), Carl Starling (40) and Jason Allen (39) made useful contributions in Allscott's 290. Johar Ahmed and Saqib Akbar both bagged three wickets.