Shropshire thrilled to have support for showcase

George Hargrave struck a fine, unbeaten half-century for Shropshire against a strong Derbyshire side.

The Shrewsbury opener impressively carried his bat to end 69 not out on a day the first-class visitors, inspired by an excellent century from captain Billy Godleman, emerged winners by 236 runs.

Despite the result, Hulme was happy with how the day played out: “After a long period of time, it was certainly nice to have the opportunity to host a first-class county.

“Our thanks to Shifnal Cricket Club for hosting the fixture and their hospitality, in particular chairman Alex Riley and also Adrian Shelley for all his hard work on the ground.

“The turn out of spectators to watch the match was very encouraging after a wet morning and late start, so thank you to everyone for their support.”

On Hargrave’s innings, Hulme added: “George Hargrave played exceptionally well and showed his undoubted qualities. He is a player with a very good technique who finds the gaps and times the ball well. Young Joe Stanley took three wickets in another very encouraging display following his Shropshire debut in the NCCA Championship at Cornwall a few days earlier.

“It was a valuable learning experience for our young team in what was always going to be a difficult match against a very strong Derbyshire side.

“We wish Derbyshire every success in their Royal London Cup campaign.”