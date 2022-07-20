As you were as Shropshire Cricket League top four all win

Tim Chapman

Leaders Ludlow secured a five-wicket success away to Oswestry thanks to another eye-catching display from South African Jason Oakes.

Chasing Oswestry’s total of 241-7, Oakes led the victory charge with 105 as Ludlow reached their target in the 43rd over.

Oakes shared a second-wicket stand of 104 with Luke Miles (65) and 86 for the fifth-wicket with Chris Edenborough (39no).

Oswestry’s total had been built around half-centuries from Josh Coleridge and James O’Reilly.

Second-placed Sentinel are still 25 points behind Ludlow following a routine six-wicket triumph at home to Shifnal seconds.

Marc Lovelock took 3-23 to help dismiss Shifnal for 153 – Mark Bissell top scored with 49.

An unbeaten 53 from Mekyle Pillay and 41 from Steven Gray helped ease Sentinel home in the 34th over.

Third-placed Whitchurch were involved in the closest finish of the day as they edged out Wellington by one wicket.

Kashif Hussain (3-20), Mubeen Rashid (3-25) and Elliott Bowen (3-28) impressed with the ball for Whitchurch to dismiss the hosts for 157. Hugh Morris (39) and Josh McDonald (33) were the main run-getters. Opener Iftikhar Khan top scored with 33 as Whitchurch overcame a late wobble to claim 20 points. Spinner Dan Lloyd took 3-33.

Quatt’s bowlers hit top form to fire their side to a comfortable 103-run victory at home to Shelton.

Batting first, opener Tom Whitney (48) and Ben Miller (42) shared a 104-run stand for the second wicket out of Quatt’s total of 188. Simon Jones bowled impressively for Shelton to pick up 4-18 from eight overs.

Shelton were soon in trouble when they replied, slumping to 31-5. And there was to be no way back as they folded for 85 with just two batters reaching double figures.

Terry Hughes (3-17) and Jonathan Edwards (3-25) took the bowling honours for Quatt.

Saqib Akbar played the stand-out innings as Newport chased down Madeley’s total of 243-6, which was built around scores of 62 from Stephen Pugh and 48 not out Imesh Udayanga.

An unbeaten 86 from Akbar and knocks of 39 and 38 from Paul Furniss and Jamie Prew, respectively, saw Newport across the line for the loss of seven wickets and with three balls remaining.

St Georges were the day’s other winners, beating Allscott Heath by 89 runs thanks to a stunning individual display from Ridwaan Daya.