Shropshire are left bottom of Trophy group after successive defeats

Playing in Group 3 and coming off the back of a defeat to Cambridgeshire, Shropshire were unable to bounce back yesterday at home to Cheshire.

Batting first, the hosts got off to a good start with 24 runs from Andre Bradford, which was quickly followed up by 19 from Matty Simmonds and an impressive 47 from Graham Wagg.

The scores kept coming as Sam Whitney picked up 25 runs before Sam Baugh finished the team’s highest scorer of the day with 64 as they finished all out for 228 from 49.1 overs.

With a respectable score to beat, Cheshire came out of the blocks firing and quickly added 52 runs and 43 runs respectively from Robert Sehmi and Sam Perry.

Harry Dearden (31), Will Evans (21), Alex Money (28) and Christopher Sanders (23) made sure of the victory as Cheshire won by four wickets after 44.1 overs.