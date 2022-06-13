Trophy setback for Shropshire

Charlie Walker was among the wickets

After seeing their opening Group Three clash against Suffolk washed out, Shropshire returned home from Cambridgeshire empty handed yesterday following an eight-wicket reverse.

Whitchurch’s Michael Robinson (23) was the only visiting batter to pass 20 as Shropshire slipped from 63-3 to 90 all out with the hosts’ Danny Mohammed returning superb figures of five wickets for six runs.

In reply, Cambridgeshire eased to their target inside 19 overs. Ben Seabrook made 36 not out while Nikhil Gorantla ended unbeaten on 39. Bridgnorth duo Charlie Walker and Ben Roberts picked up a wicket each for the visitors.