No change at the top as Sentinel set a lively pace

Trevor Patchett

A tense two-wicket win at Oswestry extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to 16 points.

The hosts opted to bat first and were quickly reduced to 16-2 before Josh Coleridge (63) and Rob Clarke (51) joined forces with a 95-run stand for the third wicket.

Alex Ramsay, batting at five, then added 54 to help his side up to 231-8 from their 50 overs.

Jonathan Edwards picked up 3-92 for Sentinel while George Cheshire and Mekyle Pillay both bagged two wickets.

Sentinel made a solid start to their reply as 40s from Cheshire and Tom Griffiths took them to 92-2. Oswestry then rallied with Charlie Morris claiming 3-45 to help reduce the visitors to 199-8.

But Malcolm Serplet (28no) and Evans (14no) then teamed up to see Sentinel to victory with three balls remaining.

Quatt and Ludlow are still sitting second and third respectively, but they both had to settle for winning draws in their latest outings.

A superb century from Ryan Wheldon (122), 68 not out from Alex Biddle and 38 from Tom Whitney saw Quatt post 254-8 against Allscott Heath. Jason Summers returned figures of 3-64.

Allscott then dug in to deny Quatt victory, finishing on 136-6 from 50 overs. Jason Allen top scored with an unbeaten 47 while Scott Furber impressed with the ball, taking 5-23 from 11 overs.

Ludlow also had to settle for 16 points from their clash with visiting Newport.

After deciding to bat first, Jason Oakes (83) and Luke Miles (58) were the top contributors in Ludlow’s total of 240-5.

In reply, Newport found themselves 22-3 but Jamie Prew (39), Saqib Akbar (29) and Johar Ahmed, with 74 from just 48 balls, combined to help to 191-8 from 50 overs.

St Georges are fourth, 29 points behind Ludlow, following a winning draw at home to Shifnal seconds.

Ridwaan Daya (85) and Lewis Sedgley (68) shared a 158-run third-wicket partnership as St Georges were dismissed for 247 after being 7-2. Sam Morgan added a useful 38 not out, while Johnathan Mountford took 6-73.

But Shifnal stood firm in reply to head home with a draw, finishing on 170-8. Tom Gough was their top scorer with 32, while Mathew Batkin bagged 4-54.

Wellington skipper Dan Lloyd maintained his fine start to the season with the ball during his side’s 74-run success against Shelton.

Lloyd took his wicket tally for the summer to 20 in just four games after claiming 4-28 from 13 overs to help dismiss Shelton for 168. William Mashinge offered support with 3-37.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Mashinge had earlier shone with the bat, ending 92 not out in Wellington’s total of 242-6. Luke Goring (47) and James Flynn (32no) were also among the runs as Shavon Brooks picked up 3-51.

Madeley recovered from a shaky start to claim a winning draw at home to Whitchurch.

The hosts were struggling on 28-4 in the face of some impressive bowling from Daniel Bowen (5-51), but 48 from Matthew Tilt and 30 from Ian Walker saw them finally end of 168-9.