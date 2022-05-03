Notification Settings

Shropshire finish with a Twenty20 split

CricketPublished: Comments

Shropshire split their two NCCA Twenty20 matches against Northumberland at Whitchurch yesterday afternoon.

Ben Roberts Bowling for Shropshire.
They held on to win the first by 27 runs, but were handsomely beaten in the second by eight wickets after only posting a score of 102.

Having been put into bat, Andre Bradford got Shropshire off to an excellent start in the opening encounter.

He posted 52 as the hosts reached 85-3 – with Matt Lamb (17) and Ben Lees (11) sharing partnerships with him. And they were pushed on to 158-3 by the close thanks to Graham Wagg (36no) and Tyler Ibbotson (35no).

In reply, the wickets were shared between six players – including two each for Wagg, Ben Roberts and Ibbotson – as Shropshire held Northumberland to 131-9.

Winning the toss and electing to bat second time around, Shropshire were in danger of a very low score at 20-4, but recovered to reach 102 all out – thanks mainly to Ryan Lockley (25) and Luke Thornton (22).

And Northumberland cruised to victory with nine balls to spare as opener Alasdair Appleby posted an unbeaten half-century. Roberts and Ibbotson each took a wicket, but it was not enough as Shropshire finish fourth in their group.

