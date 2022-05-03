Shropshire finish with a Twenty20 split

Ben Roberts Bowling for Shropshire.

They held on to win the first by 27 runs, but were handsomely beaten in the second by eight wickets after only posting a score of 102.

Having been put into bat, Andre Bradford got Shropshire off to an excellent start in the opening encounter.

He posted 52 as the hosts reached 85-3 – with Matt Lamb (17) and Ben Lees (11) sharing partnerships with him. And they were pushed on to 158-3 by the close thanks to Graham Wagg (36no) and Tyler Ibbotson (35no).

In reply, the wickets were shared between six players – including two each for Wagg, Ben Roberts and Ibbotson – as Shropshire held Northumberland to 131-9.

Winning the toss and electing to bat second time around, Shropshire were in danger of a very low score at 20-4, but recovered to reach 102 all out – thanks mainly to Ryan Lockley (25) and Luke Thornton (22).