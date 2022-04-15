Quatt are hoping it’s the year they finally triumph

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/07/2019 - Senior Slam T20 Cricket - Worfield Cricket Club (batting) vs Quatt Cricket Club (fielding) at Ludlow Cricket Club. In Picture: Craig Jones bowling for Quatt...

Skipper Craig Jones has led his side to four consecutive runner-up finishes in the Premier Division and is hoping this will finally be the year when they can match their success in the shorter forms of the game by lifting the title.

"Finished second four years running, so hopefully this is the year," he said.

"That's the objective, to win the league. There is no point trying to hide the fact and just say we want to be up there competing. We have every intention of trying to win the league.

"I think there will be a few sides who fancy their chances. There is not a lot between a lot of the sides in this division, it could come down to who has the best overseas pro."

Jones' batting line up will be boosted by the return of Chris Miller, who sat out last season due to injury, while the club have further bolstered their ranks with an overseas capture.

South African left-arm spinner and lower order bat Jarryd Daries is set to check in to the Quatt Oval once his visa issues have been resolved. He will add to an impressive spin attack at the club.

"Worfield won the title last year had three or four spinners and if you look at the top 10 leading bowlers in the league over the last 10 years or so, six or seven each year are spinners," said Jones.

"I felt we needed a bowling all-rounder this summer. I thought we got enough runs last year but needed more wickets.

"We have Chris back, who is a good player, and he will boost our batting."

Quatt will open the campaign at Newport – whose captain Ed Fowler is confident his side will improve on their eighth place finish last year.

Newport have kept together the squad they had last season with no major arrivals or departures.

And Fowler says his players are looking forward to the season and the opening game against Quatt.

"It's shaping up to be a very strong league this year," he said.

"We certainly back ourselves to beat anyone on our day and I think most teams will be thinking exactly the same.

"We struggled to pick up points against the top teams last year.

"There were a few occasions where we should have got over the line but we fell short.

"That is something we want to correct this term because we want to push on.

"We have to make sure when we are in those winning positions we push home every advantage we have got.

"We are starting against Quatt who were near the top last season.

"We had a good game at their place but we lost at home and that is something we want to put right on Saturday."

Elsewhere in the division they have been a number of high profile arrivals and departures.

Oswestry, who were relegated out of the Birmingham League last year, have lost star man Warrick Fynn who has joined Wolverhampton.

Wellington have signed all-rounder William Mashinge as their overseas player for 2022.

The 25-year-old had previously played in the Birmingham League for Leamington.

South African right-arm seamer and middle-order batter Mekyle Pillay has signed for Sentinel.

Shelton have added several players to boost their squad over the winger months.

West Indian batter Shavon Brooks has arrived from Empire Cricket Club in Barbados.

Vivian John has signed from Shifnal and bowler Darren Moody from Cound.

Newly promoted St Georges have strengthened by bringing in Ridwaan Daya.