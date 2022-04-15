Ludlow skipper Watkins targets a top-three finish

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/05/2021..Shrewsbury Cricket Club (Batting), playing Ludlow CC (Bowling). Bowling here is: Louis Watkins..

The south Shropshire side finished fifth in the Shropshire County League last season.

But they have had a strong close season with both Sam Roberts and Alfie Holliehead returning to the club after a year away with Wellington and Shrewsbury respectively.

Father and son duo Chris and Freddie Ammonds have also returned – with Freddie having been at Barnards Green last year.

And it’s fair to say Watkins is excited by his team’s prospects ahead of the season getting under way.

“We’ve had a good off-season,” the skipper said. “We’ve not lost any players and we’ve made some really strong additions.

“It’s fantastic Sam (Roberts) and Alfie (Holliehead) have come back after a year away.

“Chris and Freddie Ammonds have also come back and young Freddie is a real talent. He’s got fantastic potential.

“I think we should be aiming for top two, top three. I think that’s realistic.

“When you look at last season, we lost a lot of games by a run or by a wicket.

“You start turning those around and you’ve got an extra 100 points on the table.

“That’s what we are pushing for and that is what we believe we can achieve.

While Ludlow have been pleased with their off-season, so to will a host of other teams in the Premier League.

Madeley have been busy with Josh Graham arriving from JP Meakins, Touseef Ahmad from Ahmadyya and Ian Walker from Worfield.

Jacob Northwood has left Frankton to join Bomere Heath.