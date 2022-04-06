Olly Stone planning a return for Bears’ T20 campaign

Bears’ Olly Stone

The 28-year-old, who underwent surgery to insert a screw into a stress fracture in his back last July, was yesterday given another reason to get excited for the summer when he was selected in The Hundred draft by Birmingham Phoenix.

Stone is on course to be ready for the Bears’ T20 Blast campaign beginning on May 26, though it is possible he could return for at least one County Championship prior to that, depending on how things progress.

The paceman missed out on the winter Ashes series due to his injury and while he has reaffirmed his desire to play Test cricket, he will not be putting himself forward for selection this summer.

He explained: “We are taking it week by week at the moment and not putting too much pressure on getting back to first-team cricket.

“There is a chance I might sneak a Champo game or two before the T20 but if not then I will be fit and firing ready for that.

“I have missed a lot of cricket. The initial plan was to come back in and play white ball cricket. We can control my overs and dictate how much I am doing.

“It is two massive white-ball competitions to get started and then you never know what happens later in the summer and into the winter.

“I still want to play Test cricket for England. I want to play all forms for England. That starts here with Warwickshire.

“To get back out on that Test arena is something I am working toward. I think I will have to be patient but hopefully it all works out in the end.”

Stone was drafted by Northern Superchargers for last year’s Hundred but released after not playing a match due to his injury.

He said: “I went back into the draft just wanting to be a part of it. Getting picked up so early was amazing and something I didn’t really think would happen.

“It’s a lovely little booster – not that I need it – to keep me going and get me back fit.”

Stone was one of nine Warwickshire players selected in the draft, with Sam Hain and 18-year-old Jacob Bethell chosen by Welsh Fire.