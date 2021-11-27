Tributes paid to Shropshire cricket legend after death aged 61

Dave Vart was loved by everyone at Oswestry Cricket Club

A stalwart of Oswestry Cricket Club, Vart had been with the club for more than 30 years after joining in the late 1980s and before his death was working as groundsman, a committee member and head coach of the junior section.

He previously played for the first team and last year featured for the fourth team to help introduce juniors to adult cricket.

Vart has been described by Oswestry as a ‘proper club man who will be very much missed’.

Club president John Hulme said: "Dave’s contribution to grassroots cricket both on and off the field of play was immeasurable. He was much loved and respected not only by everyone at Morda Road, but also by the cricketing community at large .

“His overriding sense of fair play, care and respect for others embodied the spirit of cricket . He enriched the lives of so many.

“Our thoughts are very much with Blanche and his family at this very difficult time .’’

His death was announced by the club on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following the announcement hundreds of comments have been made paying tribute to Vart and sending their best wishes to his family, including his son the former Shropshire captain Joe Carrasco.

Fellow former Oswestry player Bob Beaman said: “A big hole has been left in many of our lives with his passing. He was a great mate and entertaining neighbour.

“A fantastic sportsman in so many different fields.

“His support of the club and its youngsters has been immense for such a long time.

“He was the greatest clubman any club could ask for.

“Those creased up eyes and big wrinkles always set in a chuckle at the simplest things. Our test match trips and summers will never be the same. RIP old boy. I’m going to miss you massively.”

Emma Lawrence added: “We are all absolutely devastated to hear this tragic news. One incredibly kind, supportive, positive and talented gentlemen.

“We were lucky enough to have called our friend .

“Sending our deepest sympathy to Varty’s family. You will be missed so much but never forgotten.”