Shropshire grab stunning victory

Graham Wagg batting for Shropshire.

Graham Wagg, bowling left-arm spin, took four wickets to finish with ten in the match to dismiss Cornwall for 149 and leave Shropshire with more than two sessions to chase 223 in their second innings.

They got there thanks to a classy century from Oxford University left-hander George Hargrave on his Championship debut.

Hargrave received solid support from Simon Gregory (33) who helped him add 54 for the third wicket and Wagg, who made a brisk 39 in a fourth wicket stand of 68.