Tom Fell puts Pears on solid footing

After 54 wickets fell in effectively three days at Wantage Road, batting finally became a little easier in Northampton as Fell's 81 not out helped move Worcestershire to 177 for six.

Northamptonshire hoped to give their inexperienced players opportunities in this truncated season but their batsmen have had little opportunity in testing conditions so far at home. Perhaps day four will be their chance and they might be able to deliver victory if the Worcestershire lower order can be removed swiftly in the morning.

But with Fell's smart innings, Worcestershire – who only claimed a first-innings lead of seven – already have a score to bowl at.