Shropshire County Cricket League reveals its revised structure

Cricket | Published:

The Shropshire County Cricket League have confirmed the make-up of their divisions for the 2020 season, which begins later this month.

Of the league’s 102 clubs across nine Saturday divisions, 87 submitted an entry to compete in the adapted 2020 campaign, which has been shortened with a later start due to the coronavirus.

The Premier Division, Division One and Division Two have been split into two regional groups of six, playing each other home and away before a play-off to decide the champions.

There are five home and five away fixtures, though the league’s structure sub-committee warned that, ‘regrettably’, the fixture order will be uneven and out of sequence.

Division Three and below, some of which contained fewer entrants, divided between themselves regionally as best possible.

Matches begin on July 25, with fixtures confirmed in the coming days.

Mike Robinson Premier: Frankton, Sentinel, Shelton, Shrewsbury 2, Wellington, Whitchurch.

Clive Smith Premier: Allscott Heath, Ludlow, Madeley, Newport,Quatt, Worfield.

John Rees Division 1: Alberbury, Bomere Heath, Chirk, Knockin, Newtown, Pontesbury.

Peter Byram Division 1: Beacon, Bridgnorth 2, Shifnal 2, St Georges, Wellington 2, Worfield 2.

Shrewsbury & West Division 2: Cound, Ellesmere, Montgomery, Oswestry 2, Sentinel 2, Shelton 2.

East & South Division 2: Chelmarsh, Forton, Lilleshall, Ludlow 2, Shifnal 3, St Georges 2.

Central & East Division 3: Albrighton, Church Aston, Harpers, Newport 2, Wellington 3, Wem 2, Wheaton Aston, Wroxeter, Condover.

Severn Valley: Madeley 2, Willey, Broseley, Quatt 2, Trysull & Seisdon, Much Wenlock.

North: Frankton 2, Cae Glas, Calverhall, Iscoyd & Fenns, Acton Reynald, Whitchurch 2.

Wales & West: Welshpool, Bishops Castle, Guilsfield, Newtown 2, Llanidloes, Montgomery 2.

South Central: Beacon 2, Church Stretton, Column, Wellington 4, Allscott Heath 2, Shrewsbury 3.

North Central: Hodnet & Peplow, Acton Reynald 2, Bomere Heath 2, Coton Hall, Harcourt, Lilleshall 2.

Border: Alberbury 2, Knockin 2, Pontesbury 2, Chirk 2, Cae Glas 2, Welshpool 2.

Telford & East: Allscott Heath 3, Quatt 3, St Georges 3, Albrighton 2, Forton 2, Lilleshall 3.

