Oswestry look to keep promotion dream alive

The Morda Road men sit third in Birmingham League Premier Division Two but are in control of their own destiny.

Dean Suter’s side host Wolverhampton tomorrow but know a win there and on the final day against current leaders Harborne will be enough to secure a top-two spot.

However, a defeat and results going against them elsewhere would see their chances of going up ended.

“Club officials are expecting a large crowd,” said president John Hulme.

“The final home game of the season is against Wolverhampton, a side considered by many at the start of the season to be firm favourites to return to Division One at the first attempt.

“The top flight of the Birmingham League is widely regarded as being amongst the best cricketing leagues in the country and our fate lies entirely in our hands.

Bridgnorth are looking for a magnificent seven when they go to rock bottom Brockhampton tomorrow.

Last week’s win over Barnards Green, which featured a club record run chase, was their sixth straight success and has them in eight position, well clear of relegation danger.

Advertising

“It’s been a remarkable run of games,” said skipper Sam Whitney. “And I think we’ve shocked a lot of teams.

“It just shows the ability we have as a side, and now we have players in form and playing with confidence, we’re reaping the rewards together.

“I’ve always been incredibly proud to captain this team, but it’s even more special when the guys produce performances like this. Hopefully we’ve got one or two left in us this summer!”

Sixteen-year-old debutant Niall McAdam was the star of the show last week, hitting a stunning 65-ball 76 and sharing a match-winning partnership of 137 with Dave Exall, who made 84.

Advertising

And McAdam retains his place tomorrow, although Charlie Walker replaces Tom Weaver who has work commitments.

Whitney added: “Niall’s knock was just phenomenal, I’ve never seen an innings like that. He loves playing his shots and took it on, it was amazing to watch.

“Dave’s return to form has also been great to see and it’s had a positive effect on his bowling too.”

In-form Shifnal have skipper Chris Murrall back for their Premier Division One clash away to Smethwick.

Murrall has missed the last two matches, including last weekend’s impressive derby success at Shrewsbury, while on holiday.

Tom Collins also comes into the side but Alex Riley and the injured Ross Aucott are missing.

Steve Leach, who stood in as skipper in the absence of Murrall, said: “There’s a really positive feeling in the club at the moment. Four years ago we were playing in the Second Division and since then we have achieved two promotions and are now fourth in our first year back in the top division of the Birmingham League.

“We have taken a lot of confidence throughout the season from going away and getting results at clubs like Shrewsbury and others who are traditionally strong Birmingham League clubs.

“Hopefully we can continue it and finish well in the last two weeks.”

Shrewsbury will hope to bounce back from that defeat when they go to West Bromwich Dartmouth.

A victory or a defeat for third-placed Barnt Green will see Will Parton’s outfit confirmed in second place, with the title already wrapped up by a dominant Berkswell side.