Shrewsbury are beaten by clock

On a weekend when the wet weather played havoc with the fixtures, Shrewsbury took 16 points but couldn’t find a way to knock over the last three batsmen to force the win in Premier One.

In a match reduced to 29 overs per side, Shrewsbury batted first at London Road, and with three current Worcestershire and one current Warwickshire player in their line-up, they had reached 147-8.

George Panayi top scored with 42 and overseas player Asharn Hodge adding 40 while Staffordshire’s Brinder Phagura took the bowling honours for Moseley with 4-37 from his allocation of nine overs.

Against a Shrewsbury attack that included Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard and Panayi, Moseley finished on 122-7 after wicket-keeper Ben Griffin scored 32 as the visitors settled for a draw.

Leach and Ed Barnard took two wickets apiece for the home side.

Shifnal’s match at West Bromwich Dartmouth was abandoned without a ball bowled.

In Premier Two Bridgnorth slipped to an 83-run defeat at Leamington with the hosts going top of the table thanks to victory in a game reduced to 30 overs per side,

Leamington reached 168-6 as skipper Jon Wigley hit 55, Bridgnorth’s overseas player Jean-Pierre Erasmus taking 3-9. Leamington’s opening attack of Joe Midgley (5-39) and debutant Craig Miles (3-26) saw the Shropshire side all out for 85.

Oswestry’s match with Tamworth at Morda Road was abandoned.