Wem making rivals sit up and take note

Peate lauded a ‘perfect start’ to the campaign after Wem recovered from a postponement on the opening day to charge to second in the Shropshire County League Premier Division.

And their superb run has included three impressive recent wins on the road at tough hunting grounds Quatt, Sentinel and Newport.

Defending champions Wem flexed their muscles in the Bank Holiday double-header by successfully chasing 202 at Sentinel and 107 on a difficult wicket at Newport, winning by five and four wickets, respectively.

Middle order batsman Peate believes his team have laid down a marker so far this season and feels rivals are beginning to take note.

“Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve,” said Peate.

“We don’t blow teams away, maybe that is the reason. But people are starting to notice us now. We’ve won the league and have gone five from five.

“We’re starting to get the credit now. There’s nothing else we could have done so far.

“We’ve had three tough away games and we would have been happy winning two but to win three is amazing.”

Tom Astley’s 44 at Newport on Monday proved crucial as the visitors leapfrogged their hosts.

Danny Cohen (3-23) and Raj Biswa (3-12) had earlier done the damage with the Newport.

Peate reserved praise for star Astley. “Everybody is contributing with bat and ball but we have the best all-rounder in the league in Tom Astley.

“He’s the difference at the moment. He’s just having a purple patch and that 44 at Newport was on a horrendous wicket.”

The five-wicket win at Sentinel, with a little under 13 overs to spare, included a fine knock of 92 from Biswa, which included 15 boundaries.

Sentinel also tasted defeat on Monday at the hands of a Whitchurch side who claimed a weekend win double.

Tom Matthews made 51 as Sentinel were dismissed for 170 – Vansh Bajaj impressing with the ball as he picked up 5-64.

Matthew Bakin then led Whitchurch to a five-wicket triumph with 60 at the top of the order.

Bakin had shone with the bat on Saturday, top scoring with 78 in his side’s 190 against Allscott.

Aatif Ali then picked up 4-38 and Bajaj 3-31 to help dismiss Allscott for 144 in reply.