Limp run chase ends Shropshire's Trophy run at semi-final stage

Shropshire were bowled out for 131 in Bridgnorth by Cheshire, who had earlier posted 254-9 from their 50 overs.

And Leach believes his side underperformed in the 123-run defeat that ended hopes of a first final in the Trophy for five years.

“We’re obviously going to be really disappointed with that,” said the Shropshire captain.

“We probably played half a brilliant game of cricket and half a really poor game of cricket there, so obviously the overwhelming feeling is disappointment.

“I thought they would have been really pleased getting up to 250. The pitch was spinning and there was a bit of bounce with the new ball.

“It was a quick outfield, a small boundary on the one side, and you’ve seen our scoring rate there, we’ve been going at five an over.

“I think we should have chased 250 to be honest, but that’s not withstanding the fact that we should have restricted them by 30 runs less really.”

However, Leach was pleased with Shropshire’s overall campaign in the Trophy this season that took them to the semi-finals.

Victories over Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Norfolk had earned his side a home semi-final tie in the knockout competition for Minor Counties.

“The last three years haven’t been what we’ve wanted them to be in this (competition),” he added.

“We’ve played some really good one-day cricket and we’ve actually played some good cricket in parts.

“I think the progression of the side is huge. We’re sticking with the core group of players so far and we’ve been doing the business. Let’s not forget that. We have done very well.

“It’s just shame that we couldn’t really get over the line. We’re all disappointed with that, but this is sport, it’s a high level kind of environment and these things happen really.”

Alexi Kervezee and Gurjit Sandhu were the pick of Shropshire’s players.

Both took three wickets with the ball before top-scoring with the bat.

Kervezee made 42 and Sandhu scored 25 runs. Michael Barnard, Sam Whitney and Jack Twigger got the other wickets.

See tomorrow's Shropshire Star for the full match report.