Telford's Kirk Stevens on road for title defence

Stevens is heading to Wolverhampton’s Hangar Venue to face hometown hope Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards.

But the Telford fighter is no stranger to winning on the road after a remarkable 2023. Stevens had lost three of his opening four fights as a professional when he was a late stand-in for a one-day boxing tournament in February last year.

Stevens won all three fights and won the whole tournament before being rewarded with a Midlands title shot – and he finished the year beating Stoke’s Jamie Stewart to win the title and then defended it in the rematch.

The event will offer up a double header of title fights when Bloxwich’s Lewis Morris and Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths clash for the vacant Midlands featherweight crown.