Telford's Kirk Stevens on road for title defence
Kirk Stevens will march into enemy territory when he defends his Midlands super-lightweight boxing title on March 8.
Stevens is heading to Wolverhampton’s Hangar Venue to face hometown hope Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards.
But the Telford fighter is no stranger to winning on the road after a remarkable 2023. Stevens had lost three of his opening four fights as a professional when he was a late stand-in for a one-day boxing tournament in February last year.
Stevens won all three fights and won the whole tournament before being rewarded with a Midlands title shot – and he finished the year beating Stoke’s Jamie Stewart to win the title and then defended it in the rematch.
The event will offer up a double header of title fights when Bloxwich’s Lewis Morris and Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths clash for the vacant Midlands featherweight crown.