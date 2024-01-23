Telford's Liam Davies targets more gold on the road to world glory

The 27-year-old will take on Mexico’s Erik Robles Ayala at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on March 16 for the IBO super bantamweight title.

For European champion Davies, it represents a first crack at a version of the world belt but victory would represent merely another stepping stone toward his ultimate goal of taking on Japan’s Naoya Inoue, who holds the considerably more prestigious IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO crowns.

“It gets my foot in the door at world level. It’s not the cherry on the cake for me personally but it gets me in the right position,” explained Davies, who in an excellent 15-fight career to date has also won the British title.

“I see he (Robles) has also been sparring [Naoya] Inoue and it’s a big fight. I’m looking forward to it. I swear to God I feel unbeatable so whoever’s in the opposite corner, good luck to him.

“The belts are nice but it’s missing the main one. The one I’m in the sport for. The world title.

“I want to be the best in the game and that’s what I set out to do from a young age. I’m still here, still hungry and still as handsome. I feel like every fight I’ve got better and this one you’ll see the best performance for sure.” Davies was last in action in November when he stopped Italy’s Vincenzo La Femina in five rounds in the first defence of his European belt.

Robles is no stranger to fighting in the UK having outpointed Scotland’s Lee McGregor in Edinburgh to win the IBO belt last July.

“McGregor’s a good fighter but he let him hit him too much,” said Davies. “I just think it’s a totally different fight when you’re fighting me. As I’ve shown, I’m the best super bantamweight in the country, no doubt about it. I’m looking to become the best super bantamweight in the world.”

The Resorts World card also features Smethwick heavyweight Solomon Dacres, who will be looking to extend his perfect record in the professional ranks to nine wins.

Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce is another due to feature on a show which will see Davies’ BCB promotions club mate, Nathan Heaney, make the first defence of his British middleweight title against Brad Pauls.

Tickets are on sale now via The Ticket Factory.