Telford boxing star Liam Davies sets out big New Year goal

It is more than quarter of a century since Richie Woodhall won a boxing world title at Telford Ice Rink in March 1998, but in Davies the town may finally have someone worthy of matching Woodhall.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Donnington, currently holds the European, British, WBO International and WBC International belts with a flawless 15-0 record.

And he now has his sights set on the biggest prize of them all.

“I just keep fighting and winning and I’m sure it’ll come,” said Davies. “If I can get the world title shot in Telford, or come back and defend it there, that would be great.

“It’s been a long time since Richie Woodhall did it and it will happen for me, it’s just a matter of when.”

