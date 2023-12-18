Shrewsbury's Beccy Ferguson feels she is ready for title shot

She faces Sian O’Toole for the vacant Midlands featherweight title on BCB’s ‘Fight Before Xmas’ show at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old mother of two, who is originally from Shrewsbury, has previously challenged for the Midlands title at super featherweight, pushing Vicky Wilkinson close, losing a points decision.

This year has seen an upturn in results, and she heads into this fight on the back of three wins on the bounce and those recent displays have seen her pick up a Midlands fighter of the year nomination.

“This is the kind of fight I have been looking for” said Ferguson. “When you box on the road you are never sure when an opportunity will come your way, but after the year I have had in the ring, I felt like I deserved a shot and when the call came, I wasn’t going to turn it down.

“Getting female sparring isn’t straight forward when it isn’t easy to travel, so I have got plenty of rounds in with the lads in the gym. We have some great boxers and some top amateurs, so I am never short of training partners.

“Sian will be one of the best I have fought. There isn’t much footage of her as a professional, but I know she was a top amateur.

“I’ve boxed good former amateurs before, and it is never a walk in the park.

“I have trained flat out for this one, it has been steady progress, but I am finally starting to believe in myself.

“I’m my biggest critic, so getting nominated for the Midlands fighter of the year award was a good confidence boost.”

Ferguson had a late start in boxing and the sport has provided a much-needed escape from a life that has faced many ups and downs.

After moving to her new home city of Stoke-on-Trent, she started training at Scott Lawton’s Impact Boxing Gym, initially to lose weight, but soon found a love for the sport and the new challenges it presented, which has helped her rebuild her life.

She said: “I train with the heart of a world champion, my life has completely transformed me and my children are in a great place, and they are fully involved in what I do and spend a lot of time in the gym with me.

“My son loves boxing, and he is always on the skipping rope, my daughter less so but they both came to my last fight, and I like them to think that that’s their mum in there and be proud of me.

“I’ll be doing the school run on fight day and the morning after, whatever the result.

“I never overlook an opponent, but if I get this win, then next year could be life-changing.

“I’m planning on boxing back at super featherweight and there could be some massive opportunities coming my way.

“I want a big future and with my kids’ support, I have all the motivation I ever need.”

Tickets for the December 20 ‘Fight Before Xmas’ show are available now from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com, priced £40 standard and £80 VIP Ringside.