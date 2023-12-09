Macauley ready for action as he targets shot at title

Promoter Errol Johnson won the purse bid for the Telford super-featherweight’s showdown with Clayton Bricknall in November. The date and venue for that clash is yet to be decided, so Owen, who has only boxed once this calendar year knows activity will be key and is looking forward to letting his hands go on the promotion’s Decemeber 20 bill.

“I’m sure the Bricknall fight will happen now as both teams have agreed to it,” said Owen. “It could go ahead on the first Queensbury show available in the new year. I’m really looking forward to that fight, and I’m very confident that belt is coming home with me and my team.”

“This fight is to get the ball rolling again because I haven’t fought since March. I only found out about the opportunity last Sunday, which leaves me three weeks until the night, so thankfully, I’ve been in the gym for a long time in the lead up.

“It’s important to stay ready in times like this so when the chance comes, you can dive into them. I’m still looking for a big, exciting win from this fight. I want to be able to show everyone how much hard work has still been going on behind the scenes”.

The 26-year-old had a stellar amateur career where he won the CYPs, two British University championships and was a double winner at the Haringey Box Cup. The second of which in 2019 saw him take home the prestigious boxer of the tournament award.

After a slight delay because of the pandemic he turned professional in 2021 and, after signing with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, the Coventry University graduate has racked up six wins from six, regularly boxing on big arena shows on TNT Sports. “I’m very happy with how my career is going. Once we win the midlands title next year, the career should be pushed on again soon after. I am and always will be very grateful to be boxing on the big arena shows right from the start of my career. I’m also very grateful to BCB for putting me on a show again for the second time when the Queensbury shows are not available. It’s all about staying active along the way.

“The first aim for 2024 is obviously bringing the Midlands title home! After that, I hope to box again twice before October, which should put me in position to box for the English title or at least an English title eliminator. It’s all up from here. I’ve developed a lot in the professional game, and I’m always excited to see what we can achieve.”

Tickets for the December 20th ‘Fight Before Xmas’ show are available now from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com, priced £40 standard and £80 VIP Ringside.