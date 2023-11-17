Stourbridge's Sam Eggington fuming at Wolverhampton Civic show snub

Eggington and manager Jon Pegg were furious after promoters Boxxer said they couldn’t find a place for the 30-year-old on their show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Saturday night.

The venue is a short drive from his Stourbridge home and Eggington has just pulled off what Pegg regards as one of the best wins of his 42-fight pro career.

Eggington – a former holder of British, Commonwealth, European and IBO world titles – stopped unbeaten super-welterweight Joe Pigford in five rounds in Bournemouth in May.

Pegg revealed Eggington could next be in action in Cannock on Thursday, November 30, when Scott Murray holds his latest Excelsior Sporting Club fight night at the venue’s Premier Suite.

Eggington – who’s twice won the British Boxing Board of Control’s Fight-of-the-Year award – is looking for a fight after being snubbed by Boxxer and could feature on a show topped by Wolverhampton heavyweight Hosea Stewart.

Murray is putting together an England against Scotland match on St Andrew’s Night.

Pegg said: “We were told Sam was on the show in Wolverhampton – and now he’s not and I don’t know why.

“Isn’t being exciting enough these days?

“Sam has been the most exciting fighter in Britain for years and they tell me they haven’t got room for him on a show five miles from where he lives. I don’t think they realise how popular Sam is.

“Someone posted on Twitter they would rather watch Sam shadow box than watch anyone else on Boxxer’s roster fight!”

Eggington made his breakthrough at Wolverhampton Civic Hall in January 2013.

As a 19-year-old novice, he stepped in at late notice to compete in ‘Prizefighter’ and caught the eye of promoter Barry Hearn.

His backing helped open doors for Eggington, whose back-and-forth battles with Ted Cheeseman and Bilel Jkitou won fight-of-the-year honours with boxing bosses.

Pegg added: “People have been writing Sam off for years and he keeps proving them wrong.

“I’m struggling to find a reason why Sam isn’t on the show.

“He has just turned 30 years old and has just had one of the best wins of his career. He isn’t finished.”