Talented Ryan Lawrence is a rising star

Newly-crowned Midlands Youth champion Ryan Lawrence and Bright Star BC’s head coach Mitch Roberts

And 18-year-old Ryan Lawrence gained his Midlands Youth under 63.5kg crown the hard way, boxing three times in seven days.

He despatched opponents from Coventry-based Toe 2 Toe and Fearless ABC before facing a tough Worcester lad in Saturday’s semi-final. He applied relentless pressure and precise counter-punching to take the decision during the Acocks Green, Birmingham, bout.

Sadly, Sunday’s final was scrubbed after Ryan’s opponent was forced out through injury. But have no doubt he deserved the title on previous performances.

Bright Star head coach Mitch Roberts said: “Ryan is a class act in the gym and has a fantastic engine. Me and chief second Louise (Vidor) are excited over what the future holds for him.”