Tony Jones wins on return to ring

Tony 'Blaze' Jones,

The ‘Spiritual Warrior’ fought his way to a 39-37 points victory over Jordan Ellison in the opening bout at the H suite, Edgbaston on Sunday 1 October.

Despite talk of ring rust following his extended absence, Jones showed he was back like he never left in an impressive performance.

And the hope is for Jones, who has won 10 out of his 11 fights, to kickstart part two of what was once a very promising career.

Elsewhere, Tommy Collins also needed the judges to decide the winner of his clash with Polish fighter Marian Wesoloski.

In front of a huge set of supporters 25-year-old Collins landed at will throughout the eight-round bout and secured a convincing 80-72 win in his search of an area title.

Another fighter in the hunt for an area title shot is Ryan Woolridge, who made it seven consecutive professional victories since 2021.

Woolridge defeated Latvian-born opponent Kristaps Zulgis 40-36 on points to strengthen his own claims for a shot at the title.

Nico Ogbeide looked full of confidence in his professional debut, winning every round against Logan Paling.