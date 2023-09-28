Telford ace Tony Jones targets winning return to the ring

Tony Jones is put through his paces by trainer Kieron Gray at Slammers Boxing Gym in Broseley Pic: Steve Leath

The Telford fighter last fought in 2018 when he put together an impressive and unbeaten record of nine wins and one draw.

Jones was on the verge of a title shot when he took his break, but is now set to start over on BCB’s card on October 1 in the H Suite in Birmingham.

He said: “I haven’t set unrealistic targets for the second half of my boxing career, a big motivation is just to get back in there and put on a good performance for my family and friends.”

Jones has spent part of his time out of the ring serving his local community, working at Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club.

He added: “Strange thing is even though I wasn’t boxing myself I have never spent more time in the gyms than I have the last few years. I love giving back to the local area working with the kids and giving my time for something positive.”

Jones will have Kieron Gray in his corner, from Slammers Boxing Gym in Broseley, and the pair have built up a solid partnership.

He said: “My trainer and I have built a great relationship these last 18 months and I have been able to get great sparring with a real mixture of partners.

“We have been able to train at the BCB gym with those guys and I am ready to shake off the ring rust.

“I am a very spiritual person and open minded, it has helped me overcome some very hard times. For me now this is about taking things one step at a time. I want to be known as Tony ‘Spiritual Warrior’ Jones going forward.”