Telford hosts big night of boxing action

Darryl Tapfuma goes on the offensive during his super-featherweight victory over Samuel Pikire on Saturday night

Rhys Woods, Michael Likalu, Levi Smith, Darryl Tapfuma, Darrly Sharp, Robbie Chapman were the winning boxers for their respective city teams, with Apprentice star Tom Skinner’s London Guv’nors topping the table. However, Ledger was not able to add any points for rapper Jaykae’s Birmingham Tribe team as she was beaten by Sylvia Doligala on her professional debut.

The other women’s fight saw Bree Wright beat Sarah Worsfold, while in the other support bouts not connected to the points competition, Sheldon McDonald beat Julian Wilson at cruiserweight, and Ryszard Lewicki overcame Liam Wells at middleweight.