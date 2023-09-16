Notification Settings

Ricky Hatton hails Box Off opportunity

BoxingPublished:

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton says boxers can make a name for themselves at the Telford International Centre tonight (6pm).

The Shropshire venue is hosting The Box Off – a four-team competition featuring sides representing Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and London – with tickets available.

And Hatton, captain of the Manchester Revolution team, said: “The Box Off is a brilliant opportunity for these boxers to come through and make a name for themselves.

“I said yes to be a part of this event when I heard I get to represent Manchester on the boxing scene. It’s the sport I love and it’s helped me throughout my life, I want to give back by helping my team win the competition.

“Also, as a Mancunian, I can’t be losing to any Yorkshireman, Johnny’s [Nelson] team should be worried of the Revolution.”

Former boxer Johnny Nelson is captain of Leeds Armoury, Apprentice star Tom Skinner skippers London Guv’nors and rapper Jaykae leads the Birmingham Tribe team.

Tickets are available to buy at https://theboxoff.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/the_box_off_semifinals/press

