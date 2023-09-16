Ricky Hatton hails Box Off opportunity

Ricky Hatton

The Shropshire venue is hosting The Box Off – a four-team competition featuring sides representing Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and London – with tickets available.

And Hatton, captain of the Manchester Revolution team, said: “The Box Off is a brilliant opportunity for these boxers to come through and make a name for themselves.

“I said yes to be a part of this event when I heard I get to represent Manchester on the boxing scene. It’s the sport I love and it’s helped me throughout my life, I want to give back by helping my team win the competition.

“Also, as a Mancunian, I can’t be losing to any Yorkshireman, Johnny’s [Nelson] team should be worried of the Revolution.”

Former boxer Johnny Nelson is captain of Leeds Armoury, Apprentice star Tom Skinner skippers London Guv’nors and rapper Jaykae leads the Birmingham Tribe team.